ISG Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, whose 475 employees provide critical support services to ISG clients and internal teams alike, was certified this month based on the findings of an employee survey conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. The survey included questions about workplace fairness, credibility, respect, camaraderie and pride, as well as an audit of HR processes and practices.

Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute for the second year in a row.

“We are delighted to receive this certification, considered the gold standard of employer brand recognition, from the Great Place to Work Institute,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. “Our 1,300 professionals worldwide are our most important and valued asset. We see this honor as a validation of our culture of trust, integrity, respect and inclusion, and our ability to foster an environment where we strive to ensure all employees can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Connors noted the Bangalore team, working from home under COVID-19 lockdowns for the majority of 2020, continued to deliver superior client service remotely, and found creative ways to foster teamwork and camaraderie.

“The ISG team in India seamlessly pivoted to working from home in 2020, surpassing client expectations and deadlines while continuing to virtually connect with each other,” said Connors. “We are proud of our team for their agility, flexibility and commitment to excellence.”

ISG was one of more than 4,000 companies in India assessed by the Great Place to Work Institute, which has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. Each year, the Great Place to Work Institute partners with more than 10,000 organizations around the world to help create and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

