SurgePays 2020 Revenue Increases 111% Year-Over-Year to $54.4 Million

Company continues to progress towards a Nasdaq up-list

BARTLETT, Tenn., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a fintech company meeting the needs of the underserved and underbanked, announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Recent corporate highlights and developments include:

  • Expanded product and service offerings for convenience stores on the SurgePays Blockchain network to enable a “deep and wide” revenue growth strategy
  • Enhanced the scalability and security of the core transaction platform by integrating with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Kaleido Blockchain
  • Continued progression towards an expected Nasdaq up-list through a customary regulatory and preparatory process and filings
  • Closed a $2.3 million bridge financing in March 2021
  • Retired $2.65 million in debt in March 2021 to strengthen the balance sheet, which also eliminated an 87 million shares reserve that was previously held for this debt due to its convertible features
  • Announced the additions of Jay Jones and David May as independent members of the Board of Directors

“We now have all hands-on deck, including our banker, to complete our up-list to Nasdaq. This will help provide greater exposure to investors as we expect continued growth from the execution of our corporate strategy in what we think is the extremely hot blockchain FinTech sector while disrupting traditional wholesale product distribution models. In parallel, we are pushing forward with our plan to IPO Surge Logics, under its new name LogicsIQ, with the goal of significantly enhancing shareholder equity for SurgePays through controlled ownership,” said SurgePays Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox.

“As recently outlined in a letter to shareholders, one of our goals for 2021 is to execute on our ‘deep and wide’ strategy of adding new retail stores to our network while focusing on these relationships to ultimately increase the revenue generated from each store by multiplying the volume of products and services sold at each store. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, we were still able to progress relationships with store owners and partners, add new consumer products to our SurgePays e-commerce wholesale platform, and improve our technology, all with the goal of helping us accelerate our growth in 2021 and beyond. We have stuck to our principle of building the infrastructure to enable us to significantly scale once we list on a major national exchange through organic growth and M&A. Lastly, we continue to identify ways to create shareholder value, and the recent retirement of $2.65 million of debt strengthens our balance sheet by removing relatively expensive debt and eliminating nearly 87 million shares of stock held in reserve that were related to this debt. These are exciting and electric times at SurgePays and we look forward to updating shareholders in 2021.”

