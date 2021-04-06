 
Playboy and Nifty Gateway Partner to Bring 70-Year Art Legacy to Blockchain

Partnership features upcoming NFT art collaborations with major digital artists and grants to support emerging artists

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, the iconic brand owned by PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) and Nifty Gateway, the Gemini-owned all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, today announced a partnership to create a series of Playboy x Nifty digital art collaborations on Nifty Gateway’s blockchain-powered marketplace as the start to its long-term relationship. The partnership will kick off with an upcoming Playboy x Slimesunday release of original works developed by Slimesunday in partnership with Playboy’s editorial and archival curators, followed by participation in a Pride-themed curation in June with digital artist Blake Kathryn.

The longer-term Playboy x Nifty relationship will focus on three key areas: artist collaborations with Playboy’s vast art and photography archive, an ongoing effort to incubate and commission new artist NFT works including providing grants specifically designed to support emerging and underrepresented artists entering the NFT art community, and the curation and sales of Playboy’s iconic art collection in NFT form.

Playboy’s entry into the crypto art world is a natural extension of the brand’s 67-year commitment to providing a platform for artists, writers and photographers to freely express themselves and to connect with vast audiences. From Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí to Keith Haring and Andy Warhol, Playboy has served as a creative incubator for some of the world’s most legendary artists. Playboy’s contemporary arts program continues to build on that legacy with a focus on platforming more female artists and diverse voices, including profiles and events with such artists as Marilyn Minter, Xaviera Simmons, and Hank Willis Thomas. Playboy’s archives contain an immense wealth of original artwork, photography, cartoons, interviews, and multimedia ripe for exploration by digital audiences, art lovers and collectors.

“Since its inception, Playboy has championed artists and creative self-expression, turning its magazine pages and the walls of Playboy’s iconic spaces into an ever-expanding, priceless art collection. We’re thrilled to partner with Nifty Gateway, a platform and team dedicated to the artist community and technology security and efficiency, to allow a new generation to not only experience, but also to collect unique works from, this unparalleled collection,” said Rachel Webber, Chief Brand Officer & President of Corporate Strategy at PLBY Group.

