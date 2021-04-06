Playboy and Nifty Gateway Partner to Bring 70-Year Art Legacy to Blockchain

Partnership features upcoming NFT art collaborations with major digital artists and grants to support emerging artists

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, the iconic brand owned by PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) and Nifty Gateway, the Gemini-owned all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, today announced a partnership to create a series of Playboy x Nifty digital art collaborations on Nifty Gateway’s blockchain-powered marketplace as the start to its long-term relationship. The partnership will kick off with an upcoming Playboy x Slimesunday release of original works developed by Slimesunday in partnership with Playboy’s editorial and archival curators, followed by participation in a Pride-themed curation in June with digital artist Blake Kathryn.

The longer-term Playboy x Nifty relationship will focus on three key areas: artist collaborations with Playboy’s vast art and photography archive, an ongoing effort to incubate and commission new artist NFT works including providing grants specifically designed to support emerging and underrepresented artists entering the NFT art community, and the curation and sales of Playboy’s iconic art collection in NFT form.