Perpetual Industries Acquires the AutoGrafic Software System

AutoGrafic is a software as a service (SaaS) and social application that utilizes cutting-edge technology to host a myriad of aspects for automotive promotion and preservation. It targets global collector car and automotive enthusiasts who want a unique, multifaceted, interactive automotive experience that is focused on a visual-based social community, collection management, social events, auctions, insurance, research, preservation and historical documentation.

“This acquisition provides another foundational piece in our quickly expanding blockchain division and, in addition to outstanding software, augments our team with some truly exceptional talent,” said Brent Bedford, CEO of Perpetual. “It will also greatly benefit Worldwide Auctioneers, our newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary, by bringing much-needed new technology and innovation to their customers and the collector car industry at large.”

The AutoGrafic software system was born from the vision of Travis LaVine and Jason Stoller, of LaVine Restorations, to fill a need in the industry for a user-friendly software that could be a singular point for the collector car community. LaVine Restorations, Inc. is an Indiana-based company, founded by Eric and Vivian LaVine in 1974, that has grown into a global leader in high-end classic car restoration and preservation.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past year to develop AutoGrafic as a suite of tools suited to the complex and robust collector car world. Never has there been a more important time than now to create an ecosystem that brings collectors, enthusiasts, restorers and car lovers a more interactive and connected experience, especially in light of COVID and our ever-changing online world,” said Travis Lavine, co-founder of AutoGrafic Software System.

Perpetual will be expanding its team of software developers to create a new division for AutoGrafic led by Travis LaVine and Jason Stoller. The resulting combined expertise of these visionaries and the Company will elevate the platform, bringing it to its full potential. This includes plans for a mobile app, loyalty program, tokenization on the blockchain, as well as a full suite of other multidimensional features. AutoGrafic users will soon be able to gain access to the system by using a mobile phone or web browser to choose a free plan or select from various levels of premium plans that will provide access to more of the advanced functions on a per-feature subscription basis.