Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Kelso's Form 20-F includes the Company’s management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at www.kelsotech.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .



The Company’s Annual Information Form on Form 20-F has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and is available on the Company’s website at www.kelsotech.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .