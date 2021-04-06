WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that neither current systems or related technologies are capable of preventing or even successfully controlling the spread of zoonotic infectious agents. One of the prominent features of these infectious organisms is their ability to infect both people and animals, rendering some carriers asymptomatic for a period of time, or even for the entire duration of the infection.



Growing evidence shows that SARS-Cov-2 is present in wastewater, suggesting that wastewater could be a source of epidemiological data on assessing human health risk. Testing wastewater can be used to monitor outbreaks of COVID-19 in communities, allowing for early intervention. In addition, wastewater testing can detect the presence of asymptomatic carriers faster and more efficiently than most procedures currently in use to collect human samples. However, SARS-Cov-2 isolation in wastewater samples present challenges, due to the large numbers of bacteria and other various contaminants. Another critical factor is lack of standardization of the Q PCR has also been the major cause of conflicting results between different laboratories. Since many laboratories use different equipment, reagents and sample collection, nucleic acid extraction techniques, and data analysis often qPCR results are less reproducible and inconsistent both for human and wastewater samples. In addition many laboratories employ technical personnel with limited experience in the field of molecular diagnostics. Because of that, sample contamination is a widespread problem which makes qPCR results totally unreliable and outright dangerous.

GeneThera has spent several years developing state-of-the-art technology to test zoonotic diseases using advanced integrated laboratory robotic platforms that allow detection in a highly sensitive and rapid process. We have developed a Molecular Robotic/Artificial Intelligence Platform (MORAP) capable of processing hundreds of thousands of samples daily, with minimum human intervention. MORAP provides GeneThera with a standardized system that can be serially duplicated, readily deployed, and supported nationwide. We believe that by creating a network of labs using our MORAP system we can efficiently provide a continuous and systematic monitoring of wastewater which may allow for early warning signs of SARS-Cov-2 infection and will identify undiagnosed or successive disease at the population level; alerting public health officials of ongoing or future viral disease outbreaks.