 
checkAd

Philips SmartCT 3D image acquisition, visualization and measurement software for its Azurion Image Guided Therapy System receives FDA 510(k) clearance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

April 6, 2021

  • Intuitive, table-side touchscreen control offers interventionalists enhanced diagnostic confidence and streamlined workflows [1]
  • Full control of image acquisition and analysis from within the sterile zone helps to avoid procedure disruption, saving time and allowing interventionalists to stay focused on their patients

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510 (k) clearance for its Philips SmartCT application software. SmartCT is a key component of Philips Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion – providing interventionalists with CT-like 3D images (Cone Beam CT) to support diagnosis, therapy planning, treatment and follow-up for interventional radiology procedures. Bringing intuitive touchscreen control of advanced 3D image acquisition, visualization, vessel/organ segmentation, and quantitative measurements to the table-side, within the interventional lab’s sterile zone, SmartCT helps enhance clinical confidence, smooths workflows, and increases productivity. It includes software applications for angiography, neurology, soft-tissue imaging, and guidewire/catheter navigation, supporting a wide range of procedures such as the treatment of aneurysms, vascular diseases and liver tumors.

Philips’ latest Azurion image-guided therapy platform integrates essential lab systems and tools needed for complex interventional procedures into an uncluttered laboratory environment in which interventionalists can focus on treating the patient rather than being distracted by the technology. SmartCT brings total control of the Azurion platform to a touchscreen tablet situated alongside the interventional radiology table. This eliminates the need for clinicians to leave the sterile field and step into an adjacent control room, as well as supporting faster and better-informed decision making.

“A key part of our image-guided therapy strategy is to combine high-quality, low X-ray dose imaging with a superior user experience that allows interventional radiologists to diagnose and treat patients as part of smoother, safer and less interrupted workflows,” said Ronald Tabaksblat, General Manager Image Guided Therapy Systems at Philips. “Philips SmartCT is a major step forward in 3D imaging, enhancing confidence in the interventional suite and supporting key elements of the quadruple aim of better patient outcomes, enhanced patient and staff experiences and lower cost of care.”

Seite 1 von 4


Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips SmartCT 3D image acquisition, visualization and measurement software for its Azurion Image Guided Therapy System receives FDA 510(k) clearance April 6, 2021 Intuitive, table-side touchscreen control offers interventionalists enhanced diagnostic confidence and streamlined workflows [1]Full control of image acquisition and analysis from within the sterile zone helps to avoid procedure …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Philips and NHS implement the first regional data integration hub for UK’s National COVID-19 Chest Imaging Database
30.03.21
Philips receives high score for its ESG practices from S&P Global Ratings
29.03.21
Philips partners with Orbita to develop conversational voice and chatbot applications to complement its telehealth solutions
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
26.03.21
UBS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
25.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
25.03.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert nach heftigen Ausschlägen
25.03.21
Philips Ranks Among Top 50 Employers for Multicultural Employees
25.03.21
ROUNDUP: Philips verkauft Haushalts-Sparte an Fonds aus China
25.03.21
Philips verkauft Haushaltsgeräte-Sparte - Zufluss von rund 3 Milliarden Euro

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
4
Philips