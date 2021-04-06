 
Huntington Announces Changes to Key Management and to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021   

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HEI) (the “Company” or “Huntington”) announced today changes to the directors and officers of the Company.

EXECUTIVE AND BOARD APPOINTMENTS.

Huntington is pleased to announce that Mr. Bryan Wilson has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. In addition, Joseph Mullin, Marc Sontrop and Mark Santarossa have been appointed to the Company’s board of directors.

Mr. Christopher Brown, P.Eng, the previous interim President and Chief Executive Officer will remain as an Advisor to the Board and Mr. Sameer Uplenchwar the interim Chief Financial Officer will remain in that role, but has resigned as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Frank Busch, a specialist on Indigenous First Nations Affairs will remain as a director of the Company.

Huntington would like to thank Mr. Uplenchwar and Mr. Brown for their contributions to the Company.

Bryan Wilson has over 37 years of experience in the mining exploration and development business in varying geographies, management and executive positions, and for major companies like Falconbridge, Shell Canada Resources, and Centerra Gold, plus a variety of junior exploration companies. In these roles, he was pivotal in the early exploration and development of the East Kemptville Tin Deposit (Nova Scotia), the Magino Gold Mine (Wawa, Ontario), and the Oksut Gold Mine (Turkey). Previously, Mr. Wilson was the CEO and President of St. Genevieve Resources Inc., and a director of Spider Resources, both of which were take-over targets in 2007-08 and 2010 respectively.

In addition, Mr. Wilson has 12 years of varied experience in the financial services sector, where he was a Financial Advisor with ScotiaMcleod, a Mining Analyst with C.M. Oliver and Dominick & Dominick Securities Inc. and a partner in Thames Capital, a boutique merchant bank. Mr. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Waterloo.

Joseph Mullin has served as the CEO of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. since August 2019. He is a Partner of Mount Arvon Partners LLC, and he was previously the CEO and director of Buckingham Copper Corp. He is an Independent Director of Pure Energy Minerals Limited and FireFox Gold Corp. Mr. Mullin has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources and consulting. He began his career as a Financial Analyst in the Corporate Finance Department at Goldman Sachs, was a Private Equity Analyst at WL Ross / Invesco Ltd. and a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He has a B.A. from Harvard University.

