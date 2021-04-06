Workday Accelerates Customer Time-to-Value With New Workday Extend Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced new capabilities in Workday Extend —a solution that helps customers and partners seamlessly extend beyond core Workday applications to meet their unique business needs. New orchestration, data, and logic capabilities within Workday Extend will help organizations advance their digital acceleration efforts and unlock new business value, improve employee engagement, and increase organizational agility.

Increase Organizational Agility With Deep Extensibility

Organizational speed is a must-have, requiring businesses to move with agility and quickly adapt to change. Every company has its own unique digital processes and transactions, yet today many organizations are forced to move finance and HR data outside of the core system to connect these processes and integrate with third-party systems, adding complexity, cost, and risk.

Workday Extend empowers the Workday customer community—representing over 50 million workers globally—to quickly and confidently build new apps that run within Workday core applications. With new capabilities and functionality, Workday Extend enables higher-value apps that increase employee engagement, streamline experiences, and optimize business processes while securely connecting Workday data to third-party systems. This deep extensibility uniquely keeps the context of data, process flow, user experience, and security in place to deliver enhanced app experiences, unlike systems that run outside of Workday or that only offer general purpose functions. Those systems require re-building integrations, rationalizing user interfaces and security, and then synchronizing separate copies of the same data. Now with Workday Extend, customers simplify the IT stack and keep finance and HR data more secure so that organizations can optimize their existing technology investment with minimal risk.