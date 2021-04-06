 
checkAd

Workday Accelerates Customer Time-to-Value With New Workday Extend Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

New App Development Tools and Features Help Businesses Innovate Faster, Increase Organizational Agility, and Drive More Value From Their Existing Workday Investment

Innovative Orchestration, Data, and Logic Capabilities Empower App Developers and IT to Build Net-New Apps Leveraging Workday Data to Meet Their Unique Needs 

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced new capabilities in Workday Extend—a solution that helps customers and partners seamlessly extend beyond core Workday applications to meet their unique business needs. New orchestration, data, and logic capabilities within Workday Extend will help organizations advance their digital acceleration efforts and unlock new business value, improve employee engagement, and increase organizational agility.

Increase Organizational Agility With Deep Extensibility
Organizational speed is a must-have, requiring businesses to move with agility and quickly adapt to change. Every company has its own unique digital processes and transactions, yet today many organizations are forced to move finance and HR data outside of the core system to connect these processes and integrate with third-party systems, adding complexity, cost, and risk.  

Workday Extend empowers the Workday customer community—representing over 50 million workers globally—to quickly and confidently build new apps that run within Workday core applications. With new capabilities and functionality, Workday Extend enables higher-value apps that increase employee engagement, streamline experiences, and optimize business processes while securely connecting Workday data to third-party systems. This deep extensibility uniquely keeps the context of data, process flow, user experience, and security in place to deliver enhanced app experiences, unlike systems that run outside of Workday or that only offer general purpose functions. Those systems require re-building integrations, rationalizing user interfaces and security, and then synchronizing separate copies of the same data. Now with Workday Extend, customers simplify the IT stack and keep finance and HR data more secure so that organizations can optimize their existing technology investment with minimal risk.

Seite 1 von 4
Workday (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workday Accelerates Customer Time-to-Value With New Workday Extend Capabilities New App Development Tools and Features Help Businesses Innovate Faster, Increase Organizational Agility, and Drive More Value From Their Existing Workday Investment Innovative Orchestration, Data, and Logic Capabilities Empower App Developers and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Workday Accelerates Customer Time-to-Value With New Workday Extend Capabilities
22.03.21
Workday Announces the Creation of 400 New Jobs at its European Headquarters in Dublin
22.03.21
Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting
15.03.21
Workday Sees Continued Momentum with Higher Education Customers, Empowering Institutions Amid a Changing World
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
09.03.21
Workday Completes Acquisition of Peakon

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
15
Workday Inc.