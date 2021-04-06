 
Presentation of INVL Technology

INVL Technology announces a presentation that will be used for the meetings with investors.

Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, had equity of EUR 34 million at the end of 2020, or EUR 2.77 per share. Equity per share increased 16.46% during the year. The value of INVL Technology’s financial assets at the end of the reporting period was EUR 32.65 million and increased EUR 6.74 million in the year. The company’s 2020 net profit, after revaluation of assets and provisions, was EUR 4.8 million, while its earnings per share was EUR 0.39.

The aggregated revenues of the businesses INVL Technology owns grew 6% in 2020 to EUR 36.6 million (from EUR 34.5 million in 2019). Aggregated EBITDA rose 37% to EUR 2.99 million (versus EUR 2.18 million in 2019).

The global events of 2020 impacted the performance of the companies INVL Technology owns unequally. Compared to the previous year, the biggest contributor to their EUR 2.1 million increase in sales was projects implemented in Lithuania. Revenue from such projects accounted for 62% of all the businesses’ revenues, or EUR 22.6 million, and compared to 2019 grew by EUR 3.1 million or 16%.

“In 2020, INVL Technology managed to achieve its main objectives – the reorganization of the Novian group and firming up of the structure of three business areas it has been forming since 2018. In terms of the results achieved by the business holdings, growth in the companies’ value was also ensured by a strengthening of strategic partnerships, international operations and consolidation that was carried out,” said Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology’s managing partner.

The biggest contribution to revenue growth in Lithuania came from the Novian group, which increased such revenue by EUR 2.9 million, or 20%, to EUR 17.2 million. Sales in foreign markets were increased most by NRD Companies; they totalled EUR 6.4 million in 2020 and compared to 2019 rose by EUR 1.5 million or 31%.

In total, INVL Technology’s companies conducted projects in 54 countries in 2020 for 38% of their revenue, with 62% earned in Lithuania. New countries where activities were carried out include Portugal, Serbia, Anguilla, Afghanistan, Saint Lucia, Senegal, Nigeria and Kenya.

INVL Technology contributed to societal change with its projects in 2020

