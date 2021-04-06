Slinger Bag Continues Rapid Global Expansion With New Distribution Agreement

Tennis Innovator Partners with RaketSport s.r.o. for Distribution in Czech and Slovak Republics

BALTIMORE, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) , a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment and technology for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced its launch into the Czech and Slovakian markets via a distribution partnership with Prague-based RaketSport s.r.o. ( www.raketsport.cz ), a specialist racquet sports distributor and e-tailer that has been active since 1997 and currently manages distribution for Technifibre, Pro Kennex, and Victor.

Tennis enjoys a high profile in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, helped in part by the considerable international success of players such as Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova, Tomas Berdych, Radek Stephanek and Jan Novotna, to name just a few. The Czech Republic hosts a number of tennis events each year, the most notable of which is the WTA Prague Open, which has WTA International status since 2015. The Czech Republic also won the Davis Cup in 2012 and 2013.

The new announcement follows a number of recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements throughout the world in other key global tennis markets including Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets, totalling nearly 50 markets globally.

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the ball boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.