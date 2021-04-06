DIAGNOS Enters into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Access Massive Global Healthcare Market in DACH Countries and Central Europe of Over 140 Million People

BROSSARD, Quebec, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Diagnos Europe GmbH (“Diagnos Europe”), a new partner for DIAGNOS to tackle the strategically important DACH countries in the European market (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and the surrounding countries Poland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in order to prepare a successful market entry for the Company’s products and services in Central Europe, a crucial territory for DIAGNOS with a significant market potential in access of more than 140 million people.



DACH is an abbreviation and D stands for Deutschland (Germany), A, Austria, and CH, Confoederatio Helvetica, (Switzerland). Therefore, it refers to the mostly German-speaking center of Europe. The DACH economy is one of the most stable in the entire world since the end of World War II and it is by far the largest and most promising market for IT and AI in Europe. Diagnos Europe is fully specialized on go-to-market strategies and services in the DACH countries and have developed for DIAGNOS a variety of market entry strategies offering the Company a practical and effective launch pad into the DACH market.

Just as the DACH region has become established as Europe’s most important region for the optical market, DIAGNOS will be benefiting from the forthcoming market entry developments and has in addition that long tapping into European potential. The German market, in particular, plays a leading role in the optical industry and thus also for the Company and Diagnos Europe in terms of preparing the implementation of specific sales activities. Alongside the French market, which DIAGNOS is also targeting at the same time, the German-speaking market is the most important in Europe and also the most interesting for the company as a result of its stable growth rates over the past several years. For 2019, the German optical industry was able to record its most successful financial year in a decade, far outperforming other European markets (total sales compared to 2018 were up by 5.4% at EUR 4.7 billion; 2019 thus exceeding all expectations and a continuation of the growth trend that has persisted since 2011. Opticians and optometrists have continuously been able to look forward to a further increase in turnover, which rose to almost EUR 6.5 billion in 2019 and even more in 2020).