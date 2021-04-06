 
SurveyMonkey Debuts Rebrand of GetFeedback CX Platform

The new GetFeedback website represents SurveyMonkey’s latest phase of investment in an agile approach to CX that’s attracted customers like YETI, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Mulberry

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today revealed the newly rebranded GetFeedback website. Designed with the specific needs of CX leaders in mind, GetFeedback is an agile CX solution that delivers the ease, speed, and efficiency previously unavailable in the market from other service-heavy providers. The rebrand, featuring a new logo, typeface, and brand colors, is a culmination of SurveyMonkey’s 2019 acquisition and integration of customer feedback solutions Usabilla and GetFeedback into a unified, agile CX platform that more fully brings the brand into the SurveyMonkey family. The unified platform enables organizations to get a multi-channel view of their customers’ experience across the entire digital journey and to better deliver a seamless experience that fosters customer loyalty and growth.

GetFeedback can be deployed in days, not months, and quickly enables CX professionals to deliver great experiences without waiting on technical resources or hiring a team of highly-paid consultants. The platform combines multi-channel feedback data with operational data from Salesforce to surface relevant insights in a single intuitive interface and automatically trigger follow-up actions across internal teams. It is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is the top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange.

A wide range of organizations benefit from GetFeedback’s agile, easy-to-use solution to quickly gather and act on customer insights, including specialty outdoor product retailer YETI, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, global luxury lifestyle brand Mulberry, and more.

“We needed a powerful CX management platform to quickly get up and running with our Voice of the Customer program and GetFeedback was the best option,” said Louise Vanwildermeersch, customer experience manager at Mulberry. “We’re thrilled to have a solution through SurveyMonkey that captures customer sentiment across the customer journey and flows all the data into Salesforce, so we have a comprehensive view of our customers.”

“The Usabilla and GetFeedback acquisitions signaled SurveyMonkey’s commitment to advancing customer experience solutions for enterprise organizations,” said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of the GetFeedback platform at SurveyMonkey. “With this new brand and website experience, we are laying the groundwork to empower our customers even further with a CX solution that deeply understands their needs to quickly take action and drive business results.”

The logo, design elements, and copy were tested extensively for visual appeal, memorability, and other attributes using SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com


