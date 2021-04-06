 
LPL Financial Welcomes CR Davis & Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that CR Davis & Company has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $110 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. The firm previously operated its own broker-dealer.

The business dates back to the 1920s when family patriarch C. Russell Davis founded the company just before the Great Depression. Three generations later, his grandson Jeffrey Gibbs now heads the Springfield, Ill.-based practice with his business partner, longtime church friend and fellow financial advisor Brad Welker. They offer comprehensive wealth management, personalized planning and financial education services to help families and individuals fully understand their financial options.

“We are strong believers in educating our clients. The more we can talk to them about the reasons behind their investments and paint a picture of where they are heading, the better understanding they have of their overall financial landscape,” said Gibbs, a self-proclaimed history buff who served as a tour guide at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum until the Covid shut-down.

As the industry continues to evolve, Gibbs and Welker decided it was time to find a partner with scale who they believe could relieve some of the back office operations, help lower fees and provide their team and clients with innovative technology. “We had such a smooth transition and have found that LPL offers the freedom and flexibility to work with clients and in their best interests, with the support of a back office to help with regulatory requirements,” Welker said. “Having LPL as a partner allows us to be more client-oriented and concentrate on our specialty, which is mutual funds and individual accounts, not managing paperwork and dealing with government regulations.”

Ken Hullings, LPL Financial senior vice president and head of enterprise recruiting, said, “We are honored that this multigenerational team recognized the value of partnering with LPL as they seek new ways to elevate their practice and create differentiated experiences for their clients. At LPL, we are committed to meeting advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice and supporting them with a range of innovative capabilities and robust resources to help them serve their clients as they see fit. We welcome Jeff, Brad and their team to LPL, and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with CR Davis & Company.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. 

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

CR Davis & Company and LPL Financial are separate entities.

