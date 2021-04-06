Announcement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 31 December 2020
The person authorized to provide additional information:
As provided in Section XI ‘Calculation of the Net Asset Value’ of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 33,725,238.88 or EUR 2.7700 per share on 31 December 2020.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
