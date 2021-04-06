 
DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Equivir Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021   

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) received notice of allowance (US 16/544,308) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for a method of limiting the occurrence of, reducing the risk or severity of, or treating Ebola and Rhinovirus using its proprietary Equivir compound.   This allowance is in addition to Equivir’s previously issued U.S. patent in influenza.

Equivir is designed to work by impeding virulence while also blocking multiple methods used by viruses to infect and replicate in host cells, following deployment in a manner similar to a vitamin. Equivir is a novel blend of FDA Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) eligible polyphenols (e.g., Myricetin, Hesperetin, Piperine) which have demonstrated antiviral effects with potential applications as medications or health supplements.

“This was one of our pending patents for Equivir, and we are very pleased to have expanded our Impact BioMedical intellectual property estate with this allowance,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “With extensive antiviral application potential, Equivir could provide significant long-term value as we continue to assess and pursue development and partnering opportunities for this compound.”

The rhinovirus is the most common viral infectious agent in humans and is the predominant cause of the common cold. Ebola, also known as Ebola virus disease (EVD) or Ebola hemorrhagic fever (EHF), is a rare but severe, often fatal illness in humans.

Equivir has demonstrated potential effectiveness in in-vitro studies inhibiting viral infections and SARS COV2.

“Equivir was designed to address emerging viral epidemics and pandemics. It is specifically created as a broad-spectrum antiviral for outbreaks such as Influenza. We are continuing our research to utilize Equivir as an easily deplorable strategic defense for viral infections,” commented Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDG"). Impact BioLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of Impact BioMedical.

