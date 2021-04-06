 
checkAd

MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC Automotive Acquires 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for Restomod Collaboration Project with Blow by Racing (BBR)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has acquired a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for another Restomod (restoration and modification) build in collaboration with Blow by Racing (BBR) out of Boca Raton, Florida.

JTEC recently completed the custom restomod build of their 1969 Pontiac Firebird, their first custom classic build, with excellent results, both operationally and financially. The Company is capitalizing on its momentum by starting yet another new venture with its partner at Blow by Racing. This next build, the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, will feature a 440 cubic inch (ci) engine with a 4-speed manual transmission, a Dana 60 rear end, new interior, suspension, steering system, cooling system, air conditioning and much more. This vehicle will be restored to almost original condition with upgrades and modifications to make it a true restomod.

The Plymouth Road Runner has been a long time favorite for muscle car and race car enthusiasts alike. These B-Body Mopars, such as the 1969 Road Runner, were meant to be a no-frills, high thrills, go fast straight muscle car where the biggest thrill is what lurks under the hood. Engine options for this year, make and model included the standard 383ci and optional 426ci Hemi with a mid-year introduction of the 440 A12 Six Pack performance option. The 1969 Road Runner was available in three body styles including a hardtop, pillared coupe, and convertible which helped the Road Runner to become Motor Trends’ Car of the year in 1969.

“This is the second vehicle we will be building with BBR. As previously announced on March 17th, we also will be building a “1968 Camaro” that will fall under the Pro Touring category and will be a full frame off rotisserie custom build with a full custom chassis, custom front coil over suspension, tubular A-arms, a Quadralink rear suspension, 12-bolt Posi rear end with 3.73 gears, and a performance 4-wheel disk brakes system. The drive train will consist of a modified LSA engine and a multi speed electronic paddle shift transmission with Custom Interior and Paint, as well as custom rims with performance tires. We will be releasing an update on the progress of both projects with complete spec sheets, listing all manufacturers and parts used in these custom builds,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp.

Seite 1 von 4
Masterbeat Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC Automotive Acquires 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for Restomod Collaboration Project with Blow by Racing (BBR) MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
MasterBeat Corporation’s SBQ Holdings, LLC Completes Land Purchase and Plans to Utilize Traditional Bank Financing for Its Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Property
17.03.21
MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC Automotive to Build 1968 “Pro Touring” Camaro in Collaboration with Blow by Racing (BBR)
15.03.21
MasterBeat Corporation to Launch JTEC Auto World New Mobile Application for Apple and Android Devices Via App Store and Google Play
09.03.21
MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld to Incorporate Amazon and eBay Listings Into Its Online Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform