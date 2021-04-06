MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC Automotive Acquires 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for Restomod Collaboration Project with Blow by Racing (BBR)

JTEC recently completed the custom restomod build of their 1969 Pontiac Firebird, their first custom classic build, with excellent results, both operationally and financially. The Company is capitalizing on its momentum by starting yet another new venture with its partner at Blow by Racing. This next build, the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, will feature a 440 cubic inch (ci) engine with a 4-speed manual transmission, a Dana 60 rear end, new interior, suspension, steering system, cooling system, air conditioning and much more. This vehicle will be restored to almost original condition with upgrades and modifications to make it a true restomod.

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has acquired a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for another Restomod (restoration and modification) build in collaboration with Blow by Racing (BBR) out of Boca Raton, Florida.

The Plymouth Road Runner has been a long time favorite for muscle car and race car enthusiasts alike. These B-Body Mopars, such as the 1969 Road Runner, were meant to be a no-frills, high thrills, go fast straight muscle car where the biggest thrill is what lurks under the hood. Engine options for this year, make and model included the standard 383ci and optional 426ci Hemi with a mid-year introduction of the 440 A12 Six Pack performance option. The 1969 Road Runner was available in three body styles including a hardtop, pillared coupe, and convertible which helped the Road Runner to become Motor Trends’ Car of the year in 1969.

“This is the second vehicle we will be building with BBR. As previously announced on March 17th, we also will be building a “1968 Camaro” that will fall under the Pro Touring category and will be a full frame off rotisserie custom build with a full custom chassis, custom front coil over suspension, tubular A-arms, a Quadralink rear suspension, 12-bolt Posi rear end with 3.73 gears, and a performance 4-wheel disk brakes system. The drive train will consist of a modified LSA engine and a multi speed electronic paddle shift transmission with Custom Interior and Paint, as well as custom rims with performance tires. We will be releasing an update on the progress of both projects with complete spec sheets, listing all manufacturers and parts used in these custom builds,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp.