The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia selects Innofactor as supplier for case and document management solutions

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on April 6, 2021, at 16:05 Finnish time

The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the supplier of case and document management solutions as SaaS. The procurement consists of the delivery of the case and document management solutions, as well as support and maintenance services. The system will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty 10 solution.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by the joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia in the procurement decision for a period of four years is EUR 860,240.