Tobii Horizon Enhances Game Immersion with Attention Computing using Webcams

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.04.2021   

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii announces the groundbreaking Horizon, a PC gaming application built on Tobii Aware technology that provides gamers with a more immersive experience in action adventure games like Assassins Creed Valhalla and simulation games like Star Citizen and Euro Truck Simulator 2. Global technology leader, Lenovo incorporates Tobii Horizon into its flagship Lenovo Legion 7 gaming PC, shipping this spring and available in June in North America.1

Tobii Horizon is a brand-new PC application that leverages sensor data from the laptop's in-built web camera to deliver highly accurate head tracking for enhanced game immersion and simulation experiences. It supports an extended field of view in games by enabling the user to control the in-game camera with natural head movements. 

Tobii Horizon offers 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) head tracking without additional hardware such as hats or reflectors. Using head movements for camera control makes it easier for gamers with joysticks and controllers to explore the game environment. Tobii Horizon is supported by over 50 games today including many AAA game titles, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Star Citizen, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Elite Dangerous. Tobii continues to add to the list of supported games, the most updated list can be viewed in full here: gaming.tobii.com/horizon 

"Tobii Horizon brings the benefits of head tracking and enhanced game immersion straight out of the box, enabling laptops to deliver a truly awesome game experience," said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. "I am delighted to kick-start this launch of Tobii Horizon with Lenovo who are always innovating to bring new, exciting battle-ready capabilities and immersive PC experiences to gamers."

The powerful Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop ships with a near-edgeless 16-inch QHD display screen with immersive 16:10 aspect ratio, plus smooth 165Hz refresh rate for more screen real estate over the previous gen - enhancing a player's in-game field of view to give them the edge. Powered by eight core mobile processing, this full-size laptop offers superb performance and next-gen laptop GPUs for maximum framerates.

Tobii Aware and Tobii Horizon enable advanced presence and attention computing, as well as head pose capabilities, on standard hardware. On a stand-alone basis, this deal is not expected to have a significant impact on Tobii's revenue in 2021. However, Tobii Aware and Horizon are generating strong interest and the range of integrations is expected to grow. 

