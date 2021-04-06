 
Tyler Technologies Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has released the company’s second annual corporate responsibility report. The report brings greater transparency to Tyler’s efforts, accomplishments, and goals around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics.

This year’s report covers updates and achievements related to Tyler’s business, employees, culture, community impact, and environmental sustainability, with a key focus on how the coronavirus pandemic and racial and social justice issues have impacted Tyler, its clients, and the communities served by its solutions.

“In 2020, Tyler became part of a global community united by a series of immense challenges. Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, a worldwide call for racial and social justice, and pervasive international cybersecurity threats, Tyler remained resilient and our company’s purpose of supporting our clients and the public became even more clear,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “The events of 2020 are reflected in Tyler’s growing commitment to corporate responsibility, and we are proud to showcase our accomplishments in this year’s report.”

A key development in 2020 was the formation of an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Council focused on transparency in reporting to Tyler’s stakeholders. Initiatives in 2020 included benchmarking and prioritizing ESG focus areas; conducting Tyler’s first greenhouse gas inventory for calendar year 2019; and convening an environmental task force to evaluate the company’s environmental impact and make practices more consistent and effective.

Tyler’s other notable achievements included in the corporate responsibility report include:

  • $361,000 in grants generated through the Tyler Foundation
  • Saving 2.4 million pounds of paper through Tyler’s “paperless” courts and justice solutions
  • Unlimited coronavirus paid time off or “CTO”
  • Being recognized by six top workplace listings across the country
  • Being named to Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers for Diversity” list for a second consecutive year
  • Engaging more than 100 talent networks to increase diversity in recruiting

Tyler’s corporate responsibility report references recognized frameworks including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting standards. Tyler has also incorporated material referenced by the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The 2020 corporate responsibility report can be accessed on the Corporate Responsibility page and in the Investor section of Tyler’s website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

