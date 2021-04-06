 
LiveVox Announces Strategic Partnership with Telarus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
LiveVox, a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has announced a strategic partnership with Telarus, the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) of business cloud services. The new partnership enables LiveVox to educate Telarus’ agents and puts LiveVox’s powerful, next-generation digital engagement tools in the hands of operators who can advise on best practices and the operational impacts of LiveVox’s solutions.

LiveVox provides companies with a unified approach to creating personalized customer conversations by offering seamless integration capabilities across omnichannel communications, CRM, and workforce optimization. Under the terms of the partnership, the 4,500+ sub-agents in Telarus’ partner network and its existing client base - which includes thousands of companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, and financial industries - will have access to LiveVox’s complete cloud-based solutions. As a result, LiveVox will have the opportunity to grow its already extensive list of customers while showcasing its solutions and differentiation next to peer and industry leaders for the first time.

“Telarus is the largest privately-held master agent in the US, with established enterprise relationships that will help LiveVox to scale and expand our footprint as we look to capitalize on the growing demand for omnichannel customer experiences and digital engagement tools,” said LiveVox co-founder and CEO Louis Summe. “This partnership is another step in our roadmap to growing our leadership position in the market and ensuring that our industry-leading solutions are in the hands of all those who are looking to enhance the digital experience of their customers.”

As enterprises adapt to the new normal, both regarding our work and private lives, the need for seamless and effective customer relationships and engagement tools has never been more apparent. According to a study by Forrester and Adobe, companies with robust omnichannel customer engagement strategies realized a 10 percent year-over-year growth in loyalty programs, a 10 percent increase in average order value, and a 25 percent increase in close rates. The time is now to capitalize on the growing need for an omnichannel approach to customer experience, and this partnership helps to position LiveVox to do so.

