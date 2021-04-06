Exco Technologies Limited Announces Second Quarter Results on April 28, 2021

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of business on Wednesday April 28, 2021.



Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hkbh522a a few minutes before the event. The conference call can also be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 7124339.