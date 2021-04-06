American International Holdings Closes $600,000 Financing from Institutional Investors, Strengthens Balance Sheet

Company to Deploy Capital for Growth, and Redeemed All Legacy Debt

Addison, TX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that acquires and operates health, wellness and technology companies, today announced it has closed a $600,000 Secured Promissory Note financing. This is the second and final tranche of notes, on the same terms from the same two institutional investors, following the original January 2021, tranche of $850,000 in Secured Promissory Notes. This second tranche had been contingent upon AMIH successfully meeting certain milestones, and equity conditions and it brings the total gross financing amount to $1.45 million before discounts, fees and expenses. Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as the placement agent for the Notes.

This new capital infusion has enabled the Company to concurrently redeem $300,000 in legacy, variable-priced debt, substantially lowering its cost of capital and strengthening its balance sheet. Moving forward, it is expected to enable the Company to further invest into marketing, customer acquisition, new technologies, products and services associated with its telemedicine platform -- and the ongoing launch of www.LifeGuru.me announced on March 7, 2021.

“This investment is a significant milestone for the Company as we are able to both redeem all other prior existing convertible notes, as well as to bank the capital needed to further invest in our growth and expansion plans for 2021,” commented Jacob Cohen, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, who continued, “This capital is anticipated to allow the Company to move forward with attractive strategic acquisition targets on our short list, as we look forward to continuing to build value for all of our shareholders.

“Today’s news follows last month’s announcements of our subsidiary LifeGuru’s launch and its appointment of Jane Sorrel as CEO, in addition to AMIH’s appointment of original “Shark Tank” shark and iconic businessman Kevin Harrington to our newly created Advisory Board. We are continuing to successfully execute on our business plan and plan to accelerate the pace in the weeks and months ahead throughout 2021,” Mr. Cohen added.

Please see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K being filed with the SEC today, for complete details on this financing. The Notes sold included warrants which were granted to each of the Investors, and other requirements, as described in greater detail in the Current Report on Form 8-K.