 
checkAd

Schneider announces new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 15:15  |  47   |   |   

New leasing option provides more choices for owner-operators

Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is announcing a new program designed to provide owner-operators with more opportunities and load options.

The new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program offers owner-operators doing business with Schneider access to even more – and different types of – loads via Schneider’s Choice Portals. including:

  • Dedicated loads
  • Spot freight
  • Pop-Up fleet loads

With the All-In Revenue Choice Lease program, van and tanker freight viewed and selected by owner-operators in the Choice Portal will include a posted all-in or flat rate, meaning there’s no calculating fuel surcharges or accessorial charges.

“Every business owner wants more choices,” said John Bozec, senior vice president of Schneider’s Van Truckload division. “Whether it’s more choices to improve your revenue, your areas of operation or whatever is most important in your business – we get it and we’re excited to help owner-operators achieve their goals and run successful business operations.”

The All-In Revenue Choice Lease program replaces Schneider’s Van Truckload Percent of Revenue Lease program. However, the easy-to-use self-dispatch and load search functionality – Pick, Click and Go – within Schneider’s owner-operator Choice Portals will remain, just with even more choices.

“Small business owners should enjoy the freedom to run their business their way,” said Jason Howe, senior vice president of Schneider’s Bulk division. “Given our proud history as a company that grew from a one-truck operation in 1935, to the business relationships we have built with owner-operators over the decades, we look forward to providing yet another path to assist them in determining the best opportunities to succeed.”

Visit SchneiderOwnerOperators.com for more information about the program and business solutions for owner-operators.

 About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

 

-END-

Attachment 

CONTACT: Kara Leiterman
Schneider - Green Bay, WI
19207307188
leitermank@schneider.com

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider announces new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program New leasing option provides more choices for owner-operatorsGreen Bay, Wisconsin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is announcing a new program designed to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Schneider National, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 29, 2021
08.03.21
Schneider FreightPower provides shippers more access to capacity and greater visibility