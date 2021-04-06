 
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces InterCure’s Agreement With Cookies to Expand the Iconic Cannabis Brand Across Europe

06.04.2021, 15:23  |  49   |   |   

Cookies Partnership Supports InterCure’s Growth and European Expansion Strategy

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U, NEO: SVX.U, OTCQX: SBVRF) (“SVX”) announced today that InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) (“InterCure”), Israel’s leading cannabis company and SVX’s intended target for its “Qualifying Transaction” (the “Transaction”), has signed a letter of intent with iconic cannabis brand Cookies for its European expansion. InterCure will work with Cookies to replicate the success achieved by Cookies in the United States and Israel.

Like InterCure's leading Israeli model, the operation will be vertically integrated and will include online and retail distribution for Cookies’ branded products. In addition to local production facilities, InterCure will cultivate Cookies’ products at InterCure’s southern facility, the largest and most advanced in Israel, which will also supply Cookies products to Cookies stores throughout Europe. The partnership with Cookies supports InterCure's international growth strategy to expand into major markets around the world.

Alexander Rabinovitch, InterCure CEO, said: "We are excited to expand our successful 2-year partnership with the Cookies team to Europe. Cookies is one of the world's top Cannabis brands with an exceptional winning positioning. InterCure is in a phase of rapid growth, and we plan to continue this path of expansion across Europe with the best-branded portfolio in the market leveraging on our existing licensed supply chain in territories like Germany, Austria and the UK. This partnership with Cookies further solidifies InterCure as a global cannabis leader, and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

Furthermore, on April 1, 2021, the InterCure shareholder vote approving the Transaction passed. The Transaction is expected to close by April 8, 2021.

About SVX

Subversive Acquisition LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving SVX that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the TSX and Neo Exchange Inc. SVX is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the TSX and Neo Exchange Inc.

