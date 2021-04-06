 
Silver Bull Reminds Shareholders of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 12, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) reminds all shareholders to vote in advance of the annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The Company’s board of directors STRONGLY RECOMMENDS that all shareholders vote “FOR” all proposals, particularly the proposal to increase the number of authorized shares.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on April 11, 2021.

We encourage you to vote well in advance of the deadline.

For any questions or assistance with voting, please contact management by email at info@silverbullresources.com.

President and CEO Tim Barry states,

We have recently announced the private placement into our British Columbia incorporated subsidiary “Arras Minerals Corp.” which holds the option agreement for the Beskauga Project, and the Stepnoe and Ekidos mineral licenses in Kazakhstan. This structure allows us to move forward and finance the Kazakhstan projects. We still need to be able to fund the costs of the Sierra Mojada Project. To do this we need to increase the Company’s authorized share capital. To ensure the Company can continue the development of the Sierra Mojada project, and ensure shareholders continue to have exposure to silver and zinc, it is vital that the Company has access to capital.

Without shareholder approval, the Company will have virtually no shares available for issuance to cover the costs of maintaining its interest in the Sierra Mojada project or cover the costs of its general corporate overhead. Management would need to immediately investigate all available options, including, but not limited to, seeking to dispose of the Company’s assets or engage in a business combination. Any such transaction may not be on terms that are favorable to the Company. Continuing in business with virtually no shares available for issuance is not a sustainable path for the Company.

On behalf of Silver Bull’s management and board, we thank you for your support on this very important matter.

Authorized Share Increase Proposal

By increasing the number of authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock now, the Company will be able to act in a timely manner when the need to raise equity capital arises or when the Company’s board of directors believes it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to take action, without the delay and expense that would be required at that time to obtain shareholder approval to increase the authorized shares. Business purposes for which the Company could seek to raise additional capital include furthering the development of the Sierra Mojada project in Mexico. Virtually all junior exploration companies like the Company remain as viable companies and conduct their mineral exploration activities by raising funds by issuing shares from time to time. In the absence of an affirmative vote to increase the number of authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock, the Company will have an insufficient number of authorized shares to raise funds to fund general corporate overhead or cover the costs associated with maintaining its interests in the Sierra Mojada project in Mexico.

01.04.21
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of C$2,517,500 in Newly Incorporated Subsidiary Arras Minerals Corp. And Transfer of Kazakh Exploration Projects
31.03.21
Silver Bull Wins Lawsuit in Mexico

01.02.21
137
Silver Bull Resources - explosiver Junior Explorer