EANS-DD Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Heimo SCHEUCH (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: common share
type: Acquisition as part of an employee share program as defined in Art. 19
date: 02.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro


price volume
target price 15.4.21 tbd (target price)

total volume: tbd (target price)
total price: EUR 9,000
average price: tbd (target price)


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

