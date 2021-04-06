 
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030 TMR

- The growing levels of health-consciousness among a large chunk of the individuals around the world and the inclination toward low-calorie products will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the allulose market

- The global allulose market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~8 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The awareness about the disadvantages of high-sugar consumption and fatty food is being spread rapidly among a large number of people across the world. The rising awareness has led to many consumers preferring a low-calorie food lifestyle. The health risks associated with high-sugar consumption and the heightening attention toward diabetes and weight management will prove fruitful for the growth of the allulose market during the tenure of 2020-2030. The rising inclination of people toward finding a feasible substitute for sugar with less calories will bring good growth opportunities for the allulose market.

Allulose is a type of low-energy monosaccharide sugar available in small quantities in various products. Allulose is almost 70 percent sweeter when compared to sucrose. Precisely, allulose tastes like sugar and also has the texture and performance like sugar minus the high calories. Thus, these aspects are proving to be growth pillars for the allulose market.

