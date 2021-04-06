Ares Management Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A common stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Class A common stock”), of the Company at a public offering price of $54.00 per share of Class A common stock. Ares has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option to purchase up to 1,425,000 additional shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about April 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Concurrently with the offering, Ares entered into a share purchase agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC”), an existing stockholder, whereby SMBC will acquire, subject to the terms and conditions of such share purchase agreement, approximately $250 million of the Company’s common stock (consisting of a number of shares of non-voting common stock and a number of shares of Class A common stock to be determined by SMBC) at a price per share equal to the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Ares intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placement for (i) the payment of the cash consideration due in respect of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Landmark Partners LLC and its subsidiaries (the “Landmark Acquisition”) and related fees, costs and expenses and (ii) general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt or preferred stock, other strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives.

In connection with the offering, Ares and its directors and executive officers have each agreed to enter into a customary lock-up agreement with the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as the lead joint bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are also serving as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. MUFG, Citigroup, BTIG, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.