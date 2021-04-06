 
Report on insider’s trade with convertible bonds in FirstFarms A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties.

Thoraso Holding ApS, closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard, has 1 April 2021 sold convertible bonds in FirstFarms A/S for nominal DKK 6,127,118.64. The bonds have been sold at a price of 100. FirstFarms’ share has ISIN code DK0060056166, the bonds are not listed.

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.
                                        

                                        

                                         
                                         

 

31.03.21
Notice to convene the annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S
25.03.21
Annual report 2020 for FirstFarms A/S
17.03.21
Correction of the expectations in company announcement no. 2/2021
17.03.21
FirstFarms A/S meets the expectation to result of the year