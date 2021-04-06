 
checkAd

Pushfor Investments Appoints New Officers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 15:30  |  19   |   |   

DELTA, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Noonan as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Kyle Lucas as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, effective April 2, 2021.

Mr. Noonan has wide-ranging capability in corporate governance, corporate finance, investor relations, initial public offerings, and strategic planning. During his career Michael has held a number of senior roles with a broad spectrum of companies including most recently CFO and Treasurer for Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, and CFO and Director of Sky Petroleum, Inc., an international oil and gas development company.

Michael has global experience that has spanned numerous jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, European Union, as well as several countries in the Middle East and Asia. Michael holds a BBA in Business Administration and Economics from Simon Fraser University, a MBA from Athabasca University, and an Executive Juris Doctor from Concord School of Law.

Mr. Lucas brings over 35 years of technical and management experience to Pushfor. He has held positions in all aspects of software development from operating system design to massively parallel computer systems including leading organizations and handling networking, security and performance. He has served in a variety of roles including most recently as VP – Tools and Frameworks at Oracle Corporation and Executive Director Quality of Niksun, Inc.

Kyle’s experience includes a myriad of practical engineering systems including leading projects for DARPA, MIT, LLNL, and MITRE Corporation in performance imaging, real-time projectile tracking, security networks for national defense while maintaining a commitment to quality and deliverables. Kyle holds a A.A.S. degree with advanced studies and research projects at NJIT, MIT, and Boston University.

About Pushfor Investments Inc.
Pushfor is a diversified multi-industry investment company that engages in technology ventures and software development activities in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the U.S. OTC Markets, and on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For more information, please contact: Tajinder Johal Director (604) 357-4730.

Certain statements in this news release are “forward-looking statements”, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the timing of the filing of the Required Filings and the Interim Filings. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Pushfor assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Pushfor with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.


Pushfor Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pushfor Investments Appoints New Officers DELTA, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pushfor Investments (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Noonan as President and Chief Executive Officer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Pushfor Investments Appoints Three Highly Experienced Directors