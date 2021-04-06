 
FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUCES COMPLIANCE UPDATE

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, today announced that it has submitted its OTCIQ Order Form to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service. This marks an important step for the Company towards becoming current on the OTC Pink Sheets and ultimately management’s intended upgrade back to the OTCQB.

The Company is focused on becoming compliant and upgrading to the Pink Sheet Current tier on the OTC markets reporting under the Alternative Reporting Standard Guidelines. This is the first in a series of steps the Company is undertaking towards ultimately upgrading its listing back onto the OTCQB. Once the Company obtains OTC Markets’ anticipated approval, it intends to begin filing its financial statements in sequential order as each is completed and expects to perform all necessary filings to become “current” within the next 60 days.

Once the Company is current with its required filings and disclosures, it expects to aggressively pursue several business opportunities that will enhance its business model in 2021, while continuing to build itself as an oil and gas exploration company focused on the transformation of energy to low-carbon energy sources.

About the Company

Foothills Exploration, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company focused on natural gas exploration and participating in the global energy transition. The Company’s principal asset located in the Wind River Basin, Wyoming, consists of approximately 16,000 acres of highly prospective development acreage. The Company's initiative is to generate high-impact exploration projects focused on natural gas. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions we made based on management's experience, perception of historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions, capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, our ability to raise adequate additional capital, or enter into other financing arrangements to support our acquisition, development and drilling activities, anticipated future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this release, words such as "will," “possible,” "potential," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "profile," "model," "strategy," "future" or their negatives or the statements that include these words or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning our future operating results and returns or our ability to acquire or develop proven or probable reserves, our ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, or generate income or cash flows are forward-looking statements.

