The Class Period is August 18, 2020 to March 29, 2021, inclusive.

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Canoo Inc. (“Canoo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GOEV ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Canoo shifted away from its previous focus on selling vehicles using a subscription model. The Company’s engineering services would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, or reduce operational risk. As a result, the Company would shift its focus away from the engineering services business as well. The Company did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and was not engaging in its previously announced partnership with Hyundai. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Canoo, investors suffered damages.

