NICE inContact CXone Accelerates International Growth Tripling Sales and Adding a Record Number of New Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021   

NICE inContact (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced accelerated international adoption of its digital-first CXone cloud contact center platform, tripling sales in the past year and adding a record number of new international customers to the platform. With the increased global demand for CXone, NICE is doubling its local CXone sales and services resources across EMEA, APAC, and South America; launching new local cloud instances in multiple countries around the globe; and broadening its global security and compliance certifications. NICE inContact’s global momentum is fueled by international investments, signaling the criticality of arming contact centers with an AI-infused cloud native platform that scales to fit the complex requirements of diverse global organizations. According to industry analysts, today, CXone is used by the most cloud contact center agents in the industry in more than 100 countries.

“Our innovative, cloud native platform, CXone, is experiencing great momentum with organizations worldwide,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “We are focused on leveraging our digital-first approach and a globally distributed team of customer success experts to push customer service beyond the traditional contact center environment regardless of location. It’s imperative to keep global teams and customers connected, and we are committed to enabling that in any industry or location around the globe as we expand our footprint in key industries, such as healthcare, financial services, government, energy and utilities.”

Recent new CXone customers headquartered internationally include government agencies and healthcare providers as well as large telecommunications and utility companies operating across Europe and Asia. In the past year, several large financial services firms in Canada, APAC and EMEA have selected CXone to move their contact center operations to the cloud and to help them transform the customer experience they provide. Companies of all sizes in EMEA and APAC, as well as business process outsourcers, are now using CXone across retail, travel and hospitality, and manufacturing industries.

Jarman continued, “NICE inContact is driving innovation in the cloud contact center industry across four key pillars – AI, digital engagement, self-service and agent-empowerment. We’re bringing these innovations to organizations around the globe with customer success teams located in international locations and an enterprise-grade, global infrastructure that is needed for companies to confidently move contact center operations to the cloud.”

NICE Aktie


