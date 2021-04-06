 
checkAd

BioSig lands Commercial Sales to Leading Hospital System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 15:45  |  42   |   |   

Westport, CT, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • World class healthcare institution adopts PURE EP  across multiple States
  • Medical centers resuming elective procedures helps drive sales acceleration

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that a top rated leading hospital system purchased PURE EP systems for multiple campuses in their national network.

“We are pleased to expand our commercial installations across this most important healthcare system in multiple states.” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.  “We expect to see further commercial sales in coming weeks and months”

More than 680 patient cases have been conducted with the PURE EP System to date across eight clinical sites.  The PURE EP System is being used in all types of arrhythmia cases, including atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and atrial flutter.  The Company continues to accumulate significant amounts of data to be utilized in the development of its AI platform.

The Company previously announced that it completed its first commercial sale of PURE EP Systems to St. David’s HealthCare of Austin, Texas, an HCA Healthcare-owned hospital. “We are excited to see leading electrophysiologists and institutions commercially adopt the PURE EP system which we believe demonstrates acceptance of the unique benefits of our system platform, software, and data,” added Londoner.

About BioSig Technologies
 BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Follow BioSig Technologies, Inc. on Twitter at @Biosig_tech

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
aballou@biosigtech.com
203-409-5444, x133

BioSig Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioSig lands Commercial Sales to Leading Hospital System Westport, CT, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - World class healthcare institution adopts PURE EP  across multiple StatesMedical centers resuming elective procedures helps drive sales acceleration BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
BioSig Technologies, Inc. to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
30.03.21
BioSig Awarded U.S. Patent Claims for the Noise-Filtering Methods for its Signal Processing Technology
29.03.21
BioSig Issues Shareholder Letter with Corporate Update on Recent Achievements and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
19.03.21
BioSig CEO Kenneth L. Londoner to Present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference
19.03.21
BioSig CEO Kenneth L. Londoner to Present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference
10.03.21
BioSig CEO Kenneth L. Londoner to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
09.03.21
BioSig CEO Kenneth L. Londoner to Present at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
9
BIOSIG Technologies Inc - Biomedizinische Signalverarbeitungs-Technologieplattform