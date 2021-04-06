 
Loop Energy and BayoTech Commit to Accelerated Deployment of Hydrogen Vehicles and Fueling Infrastructure through Joint Market Development Agreement

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - With the shared goal of accelerating the
transition to cost-effective, zero-emissions commercial vehicle and power
generator technologies, Loop Energy (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3119145
-1&h=350707043&u=https%3A%2F%2Floopenergy.com%2F&a=Loop+Energy) and https://c212
.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3119145-1&h=4219370672&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bayotech.us%2
F&a=BayoTech announced a joint market development agreement for the deployment
of hydrogen vehicles and hydrogen fueling infrastructure. The collaboration aims
at reducing the complexity of adopting hydrogen electric solutions by providing
fleet operators with clear and actionable strategic direction in respect to fuel
cell powered vehicles and hydrogen fuel infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Loop and BayoTech will collaborate on development of market
opportunities for deployment of vehicles manufactured by Loop's OEM customers in
combination with on-site hydrogen generation infrastructure provided by
BayoTech. The initial scope of such market development activities is further
centered around the vertical markets of materials handling, warehouse and port
logistics, including drayage; transit and coach bus service; urban delivery
services; and stationary power applications.

The initiative forms an integral part of Loop's Total Customer Care strategy
aimed at combining a full portfolio of industry leading hydrogen fuel cell
modules with a 360-degree hydrogen ecosystem of integration service providers,
component suppliers and fueling solutions to help accelerate time-to-market and
reduce product launch burdens for Loop's OEM customer.

The agreement further supports BayoTech's objective of offering fleet operators
a clear path to market leading cost of ownership based on the company's unique
on-site hydrogen production solution , best - in - class fuel efficiency and
performance of the vehicles powered by Loop's eFlow(TM) technology. BayoTech,
headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an energy solutions company
committed to addressing the global need for consistent, cost-effective supply of
hydrogen through modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production
systems.

"Fleet operators are facing increased pressure to transition to zero-emissions
and our partnership with Loop Energy creates an ecosystem that removes many of
the barriers to adoption of hydrogen fuel cells as a solution," said Stewart
Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer at BayoTech. "Both Loop and BayoTech are
