Loop Energy and BayoTech Commit to Accelerated Deployment of Hydrogen Vehicles and Fueling Infrastructure through Joint Market Development Agreement

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - With the shared goal of accelerating the

transition to cost-effective, zero-emissions commercial vehicle and power

generator technologies, Loop Energy (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3119145

-1&h=350707043&u=https%3A%2F%2Floopenergy.com%2F&a=Loop+Energy) and https://c212

.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3119145-1&h=4219370672&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bayotech.us%2

F&a=BayoTech announced a joint market development agreement for the deployment

of hydrogen vehicles and hydrogen fueling infrastructure. The collaboration aims

at reducing the complexity of adopting hydrogen electric solutions by providing

fleet operators with clear and actionable strategic direction in respect to fuel

cell powered vehicles and hydrogen fuel infrastructure.



Under the agreement, Loop and BayoTech will collaborate on development of market

opportunities for deployment of vehicles manufactured by Loop's OEM customers in

combination with on-site hydrogen generation infrastructure provided by

BayoTech. The initial scope of such market development activities is further

centered around the vertical markets of materials handling, warehouse and port

logistics, including drayage; transit and coach bus service; urban delivery

services; and stationary power applications.







aimed at combining a full portfolio of industry leading hydrogen fuel cell

modules with a 360-degree hydrogen ecosystem of integration service providers,

component suppliers and fueling solutions to help accelerate time-to-market and

reduce product launch burdens for Loop's OEM customer.



The agreement further supports BayoTech's objective of offering fleet operators

a clear path to market leading cost of ownership based on the company's unique

on-site hydrogen production solution , best - in - class fuel efficiency and

performance of the vehicles powered by Loop's eFlow(TM) technology. BayoTech,

headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an energy solutions company

committed to addressing the global need for consistent, cost-effective supply of

hydrogen through modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen production

systems.



"Fleet operators are facing increased pressure to transition to zero-emissions

and our partnership with Loop Energy creates an ecosystem that removes many of

the barriers to adoption of hydrogen fuel cells as a solution," said Stewart

Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer at BayoTech. "Both Loop and BayoTech are Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



