NEOGEN Analytics Helps Food Processors Accelerate Data-driven Safety and Quality During Pandemic

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has made its NEOGEN Analytics environmental monitoring program (EMP) available to qualified food and beverage manufacturers for a full year, at no cost.

NEOGEN Analytics enables remote, automated EMP management across all production facilities, providing centralized data gathering and 'always on' reporting and analytics.​ For a limited time, we are offering this groundbreaking technology to qualified food suppliers at no cost for the first full year of service. ​(Graphic: Business Wire)

NEOGEN, a leading provider of environmental monitoring solutions for the food and beverage industry, is helping companies reduce risk by increasing access and visibility to food safety testing results. The NEOGEN Analytics EMP, powered by Corvium, enables remote monitoring of multiple processing plant sites, centralizes environmental testing data, automates reporting for compliance and conformance and improves food safety and quality for food companies and consumers.

Customer needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as demands for greater transparency in food safety and initiatives such as the FDA’s Blueprint for a New Era of Smarter Food Safety, point toward increasing expectations, rules, and eventual mandates requiring food and beverage companies to implement data-driven environmental monitoring programs.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the food industry’s movement toward its goal of automating and centralizing data collection for immediate visibility and response,” said John Adent, president and CEO of NEOGEN. “Disruption of the industry over the last 12 months has made it even more imperative to move away from manual safety and quality monitoring and adopt intelligent platforms that offer visibility into all of a company’s facilities, whether around the block or around the globe.”

Intelligent Tools Drive Fast Return on Investment

Food processors using NEOGEN Analytics EMP can eliminate time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry, reducing risks associated with delays or mishandled lab communications. Through the digital cloud-based platform, food safety and quality assurance (FSQA) teams gain transparency into company-wide food safety testing metrics in order to immediately address any safety or quality issues. The solution automates testing and response workflows, assuring the right corrective actions are assigned and completed. The platform also analyzes diagnostic lab data and generates real-time alerts and management reports.