Long-Time WWE Employee Rich Hering to Receive “Warrior Award”

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Rich Hering has been named the recipient of the 2021 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.

As WWE’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management, Hering began his career more than 50 years ago with Vince McMahon’s father, Vincent J. McMahon, and helped WWE expand from a regional promotion into the juggernaut it is today. Whether it is leading security efforts, working with state athletic commissions and other organizations on WWE events or overseeing the health and well-being of WWE talent and fans, Hering has consistently gone above and beyond the call of his day-to-day responsibilities.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are proud to present Rich Hering with this incredible honor,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Rich has dedicated more than half a century to WWE and the WWE Universe, and has truly seen and done it all. From ensuring the health and safety of WWE Superstars and employees; presiding over the wedding of Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth; and being an ‘uncle’ to Dana Warrior and her children, Mattie and Indy, there is no one more deserving of this accolade.”

The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming tonight exclusively on Peacock at 8 pm ET in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

