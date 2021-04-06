Tractor Supply Upgrades Its Neighbor’s Club Loyalty Program to Provide Customers Even More Rewards

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Neighbor’s Club loyalty program has been dramatically reinvented to provide new features and exclusive benefits for all members. The enhanced program, created in response to customer feedback, provides members points for their purchases and membership levels based on their annual spending. With now over 20 million existing Neighbor’s Club members, these enhancements are designed to thank its loyal customers, attract and retain new customers and continuously improve the Tractor Supply shopping experience.

Neighbor's Club Rewards Benefits (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Tractor Supply, we support a lifestyle and our customers are the heart of our business. We constantly strive to find new and innovative ways to provide them with the best possible experience. The significant upgrade in our Neighbor’s Club loyalty program is just one of the ways we can do that,” said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President, Marketing. “We are excited to offer points and exclusive benefits that are meaningful to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle. These new features will allow us to continue to grow the program and thank our most loyal customers while welcoming in those who are new to Tractor Supply.”

New Neighbor’s Club Highlights: All membership levels of Neighbor’s Club will now earn points for every dollar spent, with members of higher tiers earning points more quickly. Member’s points can be used to earn dollars off merchandise or purchase services such as pet washes.