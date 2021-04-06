 
checkAd

Tractor Supply Upgrades Its Neighbor’s Club Loyalty Program to Provide Customers Even More Rewards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 16:15  |  65   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Neighbor’s Club loyalty program has been dramatically reinvented to provide new features and exclusive benefits for all members. The enhanced program, created in response to customer feedback, provides members points for their purchases and membership levels based on their annual spending. With now over 20 million existing Neighbor’s Club members, these enhancements are designed to thank its loyal customers, attract and retain new customers and continuously improve the Tractor Supply shopping experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005693/en/

Neighbor's Club Rewards Benefits (Graphic: Business Wire)

Neighbor's Club Rewards Benefits (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Tractor Supply, we support a lifestyle and our customers are the heart of our business. We constantly strive to find new and innovative ways to provide them with the best possible experience. The significant upgrade in our Neighbor’s Club loyalty program is just one of the ways we can do that,” said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President, Marketing. “We are excited to offer points and exclusive benefits that are meaningful to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle. These new features will allow us to continue to grow the program and thank our most loyal customers while welcoming in those who are new to Tractor Supply.”

New Neighbor’s Club Highlights: All membership levels of Neighbor’s Club will now earn points for every dollar spent, with members of higher tiers earning points more quickly. Member’s points can be used to earn dollars off merchandise or purchase services such as pet washes.

Level

Additional Benefits

Neighbor = 1 point per dollar spent

  • Birthday gift, exclusive offers and receipt-free returns

Preferred Neighbor = 1.5 points per dollar spent

  • Free same-day delivery and full-day trailer rental, once each quarter
    + all the benefits of being a Neighbor

Preferred Plus Neighbor = 2 points per dollar spent

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply Upgrades Its Neighbor’s Club Loyalty Program to Provide Customers Even More Rewards Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Neighbor’s Club loyalty program has been dramatically reinvented to provide new features and exclusive benefits for all …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SOS ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Tractor Supply Company and Petsense Stores to Close for Easter Sunday
16.03.21
Tractor Supply Company Raises $790,269 for Grants for Growing Program
10.03.21
Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation & Tractor Supply Co. Donate $250,000 to Animal Shelters