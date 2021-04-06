 
Laird Superfood Introduces New Daily Ritual Customizable Bundles

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), creator of assorted plant-based superfood products, today announced the launch of its customized bundles of Laird Superfood products through their personalized Daily Ritual program. This launch stems from Laird Superfood’s desire to help customers perform at their best no matter what they’re doing with their Better Food. Better You. mission. The Daily Ritual bundles were created to achieve maximum energy and focus throughout the day for optimal performance. Each ritual kickstarts the day with clean, plant-based fuel that is created to last throughout the afternoon. Consisting of Laird Superfood functional favorites, each step of the Ritual was thoughtfully planned to support customers in their daily routine.

To find the right combination of Laird Superfood products to stay fueled from sunrise to sunset, customers are encouraged to take a quiz featuring questions about their daily habits, exercise, nutrition, and more. From there, a custom Daily Ritual is formulated featuring a minimum of four products that can include any combination of Superfood Creamers, Coffee, Instafuels, Functional Mushroom Blends, Hydrate Coconut Waters, or Harvest Snacks. Daily Ritual subscribers will also have access to impressive perks including exclusive sales, gifts, and early access to new products, plus free shipping.

"With a mission of making high-quality superfood products more accessible, the Daily Ritual was created to maximize the fueling effects of Laird Superfood products when paired together throughout the day,” said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. “We believe that the new customizable bundles will simplify the search for plant-based energy sources, based on one’s individualized routine.”

Each customer's unique Daily Ritual bundle is delivered to their doorstep each month, making it easier for customers to consume their formulation of products regularly and to live a more health centered, plant-based life.

"With the Daily Ritual bundles, customers are encouraged to make better choices, create positive habits, and stay energized for it all,” said Sandy Egge, Sr. Director of Research & Development. “Our products are designed around the latest science to truly be functional -- all without compromising taste and integrity of ingredients. We are super proud of our offerings.”

“The Daily Ritual bundle is unique because it is tailored to you," said Gabby Reece, Global Brand Ambassador for Laird Superfood. “The products I consume daily are different from what Laird uses, what you use and so on. I love it because although we all consume a different formulation of products, we all benefit from the fueling effects when these products are paired together and used daily.”

For more information on the newest Laird Superfood offerings and to shop all Daily Ritual Bundles, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.



