REV Group Ambulances Feature Patented Technology to Reduce Negative Impact of Vehicle Idling

REV Group, Inc., the leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles including emergency vehicles, announces its extended agreement with ZeroRPM Inc., to exclusively integrate and distribute their patented Idle Mitigation Systems to the ambulance market, until 2024. All REV Ambulance Group brands, including AEV, Horton, Wheeled Coach, Road Rescue and Leader offer the innovative and exclusive ZeroRPM technology as an option in their vehicles.

REV Group Ambulances feature ZeroRPM, patented technology to reduce the negative impact of vehicle idling (Photo: Business Wire)

ZeroRPM’s Idle Mitigation Systems help reduce the negative impact extended idling has on the environment, personal health, and vehicle operating costs. The system automatically starts and stops the ambulance engine to decrease fuel consumption, pollution, and maintenance costs. This technology allows complete use of the ambulance’s critical functions as if the engine were still on and the crews continue to have access to the vehicle’s A/C, heat, windows, lighting, accessories, vital equipment and more. A recent review of REV ambulances* equipped with the ZeroRPM Idle Mitigation System demonstrated the following benefits, on average:

  • 75% reduction in engine idle times
  • 1,634 fewer engine hours per year, which means less wear and tear
  • A savings of 7,620 gallons of fuel over 5 years
  • A reduction of 85 tons of CO2 over 5 years

“Through our partnership with ZeroRPM, our ambulances become hybrid when parked and idling, using electricity instead of fuel to power the vehicle,” said Anoop Prakash, President, REV Ambulance Group. “Most ambulances spend many hours a day idling at the scenes of an incident, or waiting for a call, and our solution serves our customers by reducing engine wear, fuel consumption and emissions. We are excited to extend our partnership and advance our technical integration to benefit EMS crews, ambulance fleet owners and our environment.”

“Together, with the brands of REV Ambulance Group, we have tremendous reach in the market which amplifies our ability to make a positive impact on the EMS community and keep our brand promise to end idling,” said Lance Self, CEO, ZeroRPM.

*Data provided by ZeroRPM Intellimetrics database.

Find out more: www.zerorpm.com; www.revgroup.com

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

About ZeroRPM, Inc.

Founded in 2012 through the strong support of the state of Alabama's governor and the Business Incubator program at Wallace State Community College, ZeroRPM is now selling its patented IMS products nationwide through 17 OEM plants to customers in 47 states. ZeroRPM is driven by a passion to increase efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions. ZeroRPM is proud to be the first and only company to offer Idle Mitigation Systems (IMS) that deliver an effective and practical way to eliminate idling while providing auxiliary power and climate control out of the factory vents.

