Tauriga Sciences Inc. Sets New Daily E-Commerce Records for Both Revenue Generated [$10,000+] and Number of Individual Transactions [207]

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant, Cherry Lime Rickey, Golden Raspberry), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today reported record daily results, with respect to its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. On Monday, April 5, 2021, the Company generated $10,000+ in Daily E-Commerce Sales and recorded 207 individual E-Commerce Order Transactions. As of 8:00am EST this morning, the Company has received Approximately 5,900 E-Commerce Orders.

In other news, the Company has completed payment for the initial production run of its Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Delta-8-THC” or “Delta-8”) infused version of Tauri-Gum (9th Overall Tauri-Gum SKU). This product is being manufactured in Evergreen Mint flavor with an MSRP of $18.99 per Blister Pack.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com