Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of akcinė bendrovė “Pieno žvaigždės”, registered address Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected ant stored in the Register of Legal Entities, is called on 28 April 2021 at 11.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company‘s Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 10.30 a.m.
In case on the day of the Meeting the quarantine regime shall still be in force in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania, all the shareholders shall have a right to participate in the Meeting only by a single mean, foreseen in the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Companies – by filling the General Ballot Paper and providing it in advance to the Company at its address Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius 12127, the Republic of Lithuania. If the quarantine regime will already be revoked on the day of the Meeting, it shall take place with no limitations regarding the form of attendance thereof.
Accounting day of the Meeting 21 April 2021. Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.
12 May 2021 is the rights record day, i.e. persons who shall be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day after the Meeting (12 May 2021) will have the right to receive profit (dividend) of the Company.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 11 May 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020.

Audrius Statulevičius
CFO
+3702461419

