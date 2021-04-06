DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with requirements. The DTC is focused on creating liquidity and stability in the global capital markets by providing electronic clearance and settlement of equity trades. Having access to DTC services gives the Company greater exposure to the capital markets while at the same time offers various services including greater transparency of the Company's shares.