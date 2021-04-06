DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring
of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security
of infrastructure, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced
through DTC's electronic book-entry system.
DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with requirements. The DTC is focused on creating liquidity and stability in the global capital markets by providing electronic clearance and settlement of equity trades. Having access to DTC services gives the Company greater exposure to the capital markets while at the same time offers various services including greater transparency of the Company's shares.
“Companies approved for DTC electronic transfers often experience higher volumes of trading in their securities given the additional availability and accessibility of shares for trading” said
Dennis O’Leary, DarkPulse Chairman & CEO. "Applying for and being approved by DTCC is in line with the company’s expansion goals and focus on sales. With DarkPulse’s shares now DTC eligible, we
anticipate greater liquidity and execution speeds, as well as our shares being accessible to a broader range of investors."
The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.
About DarkPulse , Inc.
DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.
