Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2021 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest plc

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.79 SEK 735800.00 SEK
36.50 SEK 365000.00 SEK

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.6933 SEK 1100800.0000 SEK

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm
MIC: FNSE


06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group

 
65305  06.04.2021 



