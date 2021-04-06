 
#StopAsianHate U.S. Bank Provides Additional Support to AAPI Organizations

U.S. Bank today announced $60,000 in additional support to Asian American and Asian Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities to combat biases and acts of violence. The U.S. Bank Foundation grants were distributed to AAPI organizations in Southern and Northern California, Atlanta, Seattle and the Twin Cities.

“Violence and xenophobia against Asian American and Asian Pacific Islander individuals cannot be tolerated,” said Greg Cunningham, Chief Diversity Officer for U.S. Bank. “In continued support to the AAPI community, we are investing in organizations across the country to combat these biases and acts of violence. We stand with our AAPI employees, customers and communities.”

The organizations receiving grants include:

  • Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) (Minneapolis/St. Paul) to help further build multi-racial partnerships that strengthen solidarity to achieve justice, equity and prosperity and provide leadership support to develop and support Asian Minnesota leaders.
  • Asian Pacific Heritage Foundation (San Francisco, CA) to support continued awareness of diverse Asian Pacific American cultural heritage and to provide a forum for community collaborations.
  • Chinese Information Service Center (Seattle, WA) to fund ongoing work on anti-Hate and Bias programs supporting members in King County and to support students and school districts as they return to in-person learning and lead conversations about public safety.
  • Center for Pan-Asian Community Services (Atlanta, GA) to develop a rapid response and direct support for partners and victims experiencing the impacts of discrimination and violence.
  • Pacific Arts Coalition (San Diego, CA) for ongoing support of the Coalition, which formed in 2020 in response to increased racism and xenophobia stemming from the spread of COVID-19. The Coalition consists of more than 30 local AAPI-serving organizations and works together to provide communication, collaboration and advocacy on behalf of the broader AAPI community.
  • Asian Youth Center (San Gabriel, CA) to support additional research and survey work with Asian residents in the San Gabriel Valley to help guide future policy work and community programs.

“We are supporting the AAPI community by investing in local organizations and local Asian leaders doing essential work fighting racism,” said Reba Dominski, head of Corporate Social Responsibility at U.S. Bank. “Our work and support of AAPI communities is critically important and will continue.”

Last month, U.S. Bank pledged to do its part to #StopAsianHate and announced an increase in its support of Ascend. The funding to Ascend went toward programming that educates professionals on bias, including the “model minority” myth. U.S. Bank had previously joined Ascend (#AscendTogether) with their partners including: Catalyst, Executive Leadership Council (ELC), Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), National Organization on Disability (NOD) and Out & Equal, as a Supporting Company on a five-point COVID-19 response Action Agenda to promote inclusion, raise awareness, denounce bias, support communities and give donations.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.

