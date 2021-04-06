Capital increase – new Articles of Association





With reference to release no. 10 of today, the capital increase has now been registered at the Danish Business Authority. Hereafter, the share capital of Columbus A/S amounts to DKK 160,226,665 (nom.) divided into 128,181,332 shares of DKK 1.25. The total number of votes is 128,181,332.

New Articles of Association are attached.

Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO





