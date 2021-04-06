 
Capital increase – new Articles of Association

Release no. 12/2021         6 April 2021
Capital increase registered – new Articles of Association


Company announcement


With reference to release no. 10 of today, the capital increase has now been registered at the Danish Business Authority. Hereafter, the share capital of Columbus A/S amounts to DKK 160,226,665  (nom.) divided into 128,181,332 shares of DKK 1.25. The total number of votes is 128,181,332.

New Articles of Association are attached.

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:24 Uhr
Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants
14:15 Uhr
Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants
24.03.21
Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act
22.03.21
Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
19.03.21
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
18.03.21
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
16.03.21
Columbus A/S Annual Report 2020
15.03.21
Extraordinary dividend payment
10.03.21
Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act