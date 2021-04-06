 
USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Bid Date 2021-04-08
Bid times 14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount USD 10 billion
Maximum Permitted Volume of Bids USD 4 billion from an individual institution
Settlement Date 2021-04-12
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume 100 USD million per bid
Maximum Allocation 40 per cent of the Offered amount
Allocation time Not later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Maturity Date 2021-07-02
Maximum Number of Bids 10 per individual institution
Lowest Interest Supplement 0.25 percentage points
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-04-06

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




