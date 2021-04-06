The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. & Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with The Clorox Company, naming one of the global leaders in public health and disinfection the Official Cleaning & Disinfection Products Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena. As part of the marketing partnership, Clorox will receive significant brand integration including courtside and baseline LED signage at Knicks games and dasherboard signage at Rangers games. Through this collaboration, Clorox will provide disinfecting products, including Clorox Total 360 System electrostatic sprayers, as Madison Square Garden continues to provide the cleanest and safest environment for its guests.

“Clorox is an iconic brand whose products do an incredible job at helping create cleaner and healthier environments, including at Madison Square Garden, and we couldn’t be happier to be starting a partnership with this renowned company,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “We look forward to working with Clorox on great initiatives and programs both inside The Garden and in the community.”

“Clorox is proud to be teaming up with this world-class venue and some of the most loved professional sports teams to help create a safer space for players, staff and fans,” said Heath Rigsby, vice president of Out-of-Home at The Clorox Company. “Along with other safety measures, cleaning and disinfecting play an important role in helping to create safer spaces and instilling confidence in people as they return to sporting events.”

Clorox will come on board as the Presenting Partner of the Knicks’ Sweetwater Clifton ‘City Spirit’ Award, which recognizes local heroes who have made a significant impact on their communities. This award is named in honor of the late Knicks great Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton and has been a hallmark of the Knicks’ community efforts since 2004. Clorox and the Knicks will work together to grow the program and help support minority business owners throughout New York City’s five boroughs via business grants.