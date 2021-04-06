 
checkAd

The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 16:30  |  60   |   |   

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. & Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with The Clorox Company, naming one of the global leaders in public health and disinfection the Official Cleaning & Disinfection Products Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena. As part of the marketing partnership, Clorox will receive significant brand integration including courtside and baseline LED signage at Knicks games and dasherboard signage at Rangers games. Through this collaboration, Clorox will provide disinfecting products, including Clorox Total 360 System electrostatic sprayers, as Madison Square Garden continues to provide the cleanest and safest environment for its guests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005138/en/

“Clorox is an iconic brand whose products do an incredible job at helping create cleaner and healthier environments, including at Madison Square Garden, and we couldn’t be happier to be starting a partnership with this renowned company,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “We look forward to working with Clorox on great initiatives and programs both inside The Garden and in the community.”

“Clorox is proud to be teaming up with this world-class venue and some of the most loved professional sports teams to help create a safer space for players, staff and fans,” said Heath Rigsby, vice president of Out-of-Home at The Clorox Company. “Along with other safety measures, cleaning and disinfecting play an important role in helping to create safer spaces and instilling confidence in people as they return to sporting events.”

Clorox will come on board as the Presenting Partner of the Knicks’ Sweetwater Clifton ‘City Spirit’ Award, which recognizes local heroes who have made a significant impact on their communities. This award is named in honor of the late Knicks great Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton and has been a hallmark of the Knicks’ community efforts since 2004. Clorox and the Knicks will work together to grow the program and help support minority business owners throughout New York City’s five boroughs via business grants.

Seite 1 von 4
Madison Square Garden Sports Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. & Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with The Clorox Company, naming one of the global leaders in public health and disinfection the Official Cleaning & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SOS ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
CLG and Bud Light Announce Marketing Partnership
15.03.21
Antizyklisch investieren: Zwei Corona-Profiteure, die jetzt günstiger zu haben sind!