Rand Capital Changes Venue for Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual Only Participation

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or “Rand Capital” or the “Company”), a business development company, today announced that due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus, it is converting its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to virtual only participation.

Shareholders as of the close of business on March 5, 2021, which is the record date for the Annual Meeting, can attend the meeting virtually via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RAND2021. Shareholders are encouraged to go to the website link 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to register. Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting by virtual means, Rand urges its shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.